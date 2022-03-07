Advertisement

UPDATE: Parkersburg-Belpre Bridge reopens

WTAP News @ 6- Bridge back open
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: 3/7/22 5:30 P.M.

The Parkersburg-Belpre Bridge is open again after downed powerlines closed it Monday afternoon.

That’s according to dispatchers at the Wood County 911 Center.

Dispatchers with the Wood County 911 Center said around 3:50 p.m. Monday that the Parkersburg-Belpre Bridge is closed because of downed powerlines.

Officials said there are downed powerlines all over the county, though they had no active crashes when dispatchers spoke with WTAP.

A supervisor at the 911 Center said she believes the Memorial Bridge (toll bridge) is still open.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

