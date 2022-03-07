W. Va. Supreme Court purchases office building for $7.5M

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Supreme Court has purchased a building for judicial offices and the new Intermediate Court of Appeals.

Chief Justice John Hutchison says the $7.5 million purchase will save the court more than $800,000 a year in rent.

The court says in a news release that the judiciary could break even on the purchase as soon as 2030.

The building, known as City Center East, was purchased from General Corp. of Charleston.

It houses 120 judicial employees as well as several court agencies.

The Intermediate Court of Appeals is expected to have 30 to 40 employees and its own courtroom.

