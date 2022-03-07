Advertisement

WVU-Parkersburg hosting display to show Women’s History during March

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 7, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia University at Parkersburg is celebrating Women’s History Month.

The college wants to educate people about the women of the past and present who have made an impact.

The idea for the display comes from the school’s “OPEN Task Force,” and the display is put together by marketing and communications department intern, Autumn McKenna.

Women like Susan B. Anthony, Rosa Parks will be honored. And also, some members of the task force are submitting women who have had an influence on them.

“The project is sponsored by the “OPEN Task Force.” And each member of the OPEN Task Force has to someway been influenced by a strong woman. So, we ask them who the woman in their life was that influenced them the most,” says alumni relations and career services executive director, Nancy Harris.

The display will have four different editions throughout the month that will switch off each week.

The first will be “pioneers,” the second will be “contemporaries,” third is women in leadership roles at WVU-P and the last week will be women who impact them.

