WVU professors speak against bill on race, identity teaching

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - A measure that would dictate how race and identity can be taught in public schools and even universities in West Virginia was roundly criticized in the House Education Committee on Monday.

The bill already passed in the Senate last week. West Virginia University professors said the so-called ``Anti-Racism Act’' would stifle freedom of expression in their classrooms.

It says students should not be made to feel ``discomfort, guilt or anguish’' because of their identity.

Professors said state and federal law already allow people to file discrimination lawsuits if they feel their civil rights protections are violated.

