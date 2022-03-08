Bird Watcher’s Digest returning with new publishers, same editorial staff

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -After announcing they would be flying the coop for good, Bird Watcher’s Digest has announced that someone is taking them under their wing in order to revamp and relaunch the magazine.

Bird Watcher’s Digest was founded by Bill and Elsa Thompson in 1978 in Marietta. This past December, Wendy Clark, President and former Publisher of the magazine told WTAP that they would be publishing their last issue due to a loss in advertising revenue and having to issue refunds to birding tours due to the pandemic.

But, Julie Zickefoose, a long-time editor of Bird Watcher’s Digest said some dedicated birders have swooped in to bring the publication back to life.

Rich Luhr, Publisher of Airstream Life, based in Tucson Arizona will be the magazine’s new Publisher and Michael Sacopulos, an attorney based in Indiana will also be a publisher. Zickefoose said both Luhr and Sacopulos have the backgrounds needed to not only put the magazine in a good financial position moving forward, but that they support the magazine’s mission of entertaining and informing bird watchers across the globe. She also said all past employees have been able to return to the magazine after losing their jobs in December.

“I just want to express my gratitude to the talented staff for hanging in there and all being willing to come back and to the new publishers for believing in us and seeing that this was too good a thing to let die. And, of course to the readers and subscribers who have been so faithful,” Zickefoose said.

“I’m getting lots of emails from people who say they have all 43 years’ worth of magazines still on their shelves and they refer to them. That means a lot.”

Zickefoose, who often paints the covers of the magazines, said the first issue of the revamped Bird Watcher’s Digest will be released in June. She said while there will be some changes to the size and layout of the magazine, its content and core mission will remain the same.

