County commission focuses on budget increases for Wood County

WTAP News @ 5- County Commission
By Kheron Alston
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Monday’s county commission meeting was heavily focused on budget increases for the year.

The prosecutor’s office, county clerk’s office and the IT department all met in Monday’s meeting to discuss their budget for the year.

Pat Lefebure from the prosecutor’s office asked for a 5% pay increase in order to retain employees who work within the office.

“The big thing here is salaries and how we deal with that. We lost a couple people this past year to private companies as well as one to public defenders office. Out of our office in the last couple of years we’ve had another one become the chief public defender and assistant prosecutor as well as an assistant prosecutor becoming an United States attorney,” said Lefebure.

The IT department said they were in belief that they could operate under the same budget they have dealt with in the past. The county clerk’s office asked for an increase equal to what others in the county were receiving but no specific numbers.

