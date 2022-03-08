VINCENT, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Gabe Bookman signs with Defiance College to play football for the Yellow Jackets.

After four years of playing for the Warriors he will now be able to continue his football career in college.

While playing football for Defiance, Gabe also plans to study to be a mental health therapist.

Gabe fell in love with the atmosphere and the fact that the community seemed so tight and close.

