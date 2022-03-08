Advertisement

Gabe Bookman signs with Defiance College

WTAP News @ 6
By Evan Lasek
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINCENT, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Gabe Bookman signs with Defiance College to play football for the Yellow Jackets.

After four years of playing for the Warriors he will now be able to continue his football career in college.

While playing football for Defiance, Gabe also plans to study to be a mental health therapist.

Gabe fell in love with the atmosphere and the fact that the community seemed so tight and close.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belpre Bridge Closed
UPDATE: Parkersburg-Belpre Bridge reopens
Joslyn “Pookey” Loraine Trent Obit
Obituary: Trent, Joslyn “Pookey” Loraine
Terry Lee Pickens Obit
Obituary: Pickens, Terry Lee
Jeanette Louise Ruddlesden Obit
Obituary: Ruddlesden, Jeanette Louise
Howard Lee (Joe) Little Obit
Obituary: Little, Howard Lee (Joe)

Latest News

Parkersburg Catholic is gearing up for their first round matchup against Buffalo
Parkersburg Catholic looks to complete undefeated season at State Tournament
Tara Fleming (center) signs with Marietta for Track and Field
Tara Fleming signs with Marietta College for Track and Field
Parkersburg South celebrates their sectional championship win over St. Albans
Scoreboard: March 4, 2022
Williamstown St. Marys
WTAP News @ 11 - Williamstown St. Marys Regionals