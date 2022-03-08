Advertisement

International Women’s Day looks to reset bias on female norms this year

WTAP News @ 5 - International women's day
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia University at Parkersburg English assistant professor Dr. Alicia Matheny-Beeson, who has a PhD in women’s studies, says that today is all about female empowerment and connectivity.

This year’s theme will be about getting rid of bias regarding gender norms involving women.

“Particularly related to women in the workplace, women as mothers and as parents. And just trying to eliminate the bias as much as possible so that women can be viewed as equal to men. And we made a lot of progress in that area but I think there’s still subtle ways in which that bias still exists so we can still work to address it,” says Beeson.

Beeson says that a great way to celebrate this day is by coming together with other women, learning about a woman who has made an impact, and showing appreciation to women in your life.

