Lawmakers rush to extend overseas absentee ballots deadline

Ohio lawmakers are rushing to extend the deadline for the return of overseas absentee ballots...
Ohio lawmakers are rushing to extend the deadline for the return of overseas absentee ballots as debate over new state legislative maps continues.(U.S. Air Force / MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio lawmakers are rushing to extend the deadline for the return of overseas absentee ballots as debate over new state legislative maps continues.

The move comes after Ohio election officials raised serious concerns about their ability to carry out a successful primary election on May 3.

Those officials cite the already tight timeline due to still-unresolved state legislative maps.

The state Senate unanimously approved a measure Tuesday along partisan lines allowing overseas ballots to be processed up to 20 days after the primary.

The measure, which largely affects military personnel, is expected to go before the Ohio House on Wednesday.

