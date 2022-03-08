Lawsuit over Marietta Mainstreet’s DORA program dropped

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - While a lawsuit filed against the City of Marietta and Marietta Main Street over the city’s DORA program has been dropped, another lawsuit has been filed against Marietta’s Mayor over a public information request.

Washington County Common Pleas Judge John Halliday dismissed the lawsuit that Ari Gold, owner of TLV Restaurant in Marietta filed last June against the city and Marietta Main Street over its DORA program.

Halliday stated in the decision that Emanuel’s LLC, the name of Gold’s company, decided to not purchase the cups, but they were permitted to purchase the cups and participate at any time. It also said Gold’s complaint, “fails to assert any plausible claim that, if true, would render the defendant’s conduct improper.”

Marietta Main Street and the city created the DORA program to allow people 21 and older to purchase alcohol in an approved cup from one of the ten participating establishments and travel with it to other businesses throughout the city.

Gold told WTAP last June that he objected to the conditions set by Marietta Main Street, saying he would be “forced” to buy the materials for the cups from Marietta Main Street and be “forced” to charge customers an additional dollar per drink. The lawsuit accuses the city of allowing a monopoly over the DORA cups.

Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher said the program was optional and that the city and Marietta Main Street followed rules set by the State Liquor Board.

Schlicher said this is not the first lawsuit Gold filed against the city and that another one is pending right now. Gold, who files under his company’s name Emanuel’s L.L.C., filed a lawsuit against Schlicher.

Schilcher said Gold submitted a public information request concerning the city’s budget and purchases. Schilcher said they provided Gold with the information he requested but that Gold still filed a lawsuit against him claiming he did not receive what he asked for.

“It’s clogging up our system,” Schlicher said.

“There are a lot of things we could do and this is taking up our time-it’s a distraction. It’s really almost pointless what they’re doing. They are entitled to public records and we will furnish those but it’s more of a game at this point than using public records for a legitimate purpose.”

Schlicker said there is no update at this time about the other lawsuit filed against him.

