Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to shooting councilman, kidnapping others

A man accused of shooting a West Virginia city councilman and kidnapping his wife and...
A man accused of shooting a West Virginia city councilman and kidnapping his wife and mother-in-law has pleaded guilty.(WDTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W. Va. (AP) - A man accused of shooting a West Virginia city councilman and kidnapping his wife and mother-in-law has pleaded guilty.

News outlets report 35-year-old Antonio DeJesus of Wilmington, Delaware, entered the plea Monday to unlawful assault, two counts of kidnapping and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The plea came moments before his trial was set to begin. DeJesus was charged in the 2020 shooting of Clarksburg City Councilman Jim Malfregeot and the kidnapping of Malfregeot’s wife and mother-in-law.

He was scheduled to be sentenced on April 28.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belpre Bridge Closed
UPDATE: Parkersburg-Belpre Bridge reopens
Joslyn “Pookey” Loraine Trent Obit
Obituary: Trent, Joslyn “Pookey” Loraine
Terry Lee Pickens Obit
Obituary: Pickens, Terry Lee
Jeanette Louise Ruddlesden Obit
Obituary: Ruddlesden, Jeanette Louise
Howard Lee (Joe) Little Obit
Obituary: Little, Howard Lee (Joe)

Latest News

Solvay to suspend business in Russia
Cody Houser wins West Virginia 220 lb. state title
St. Marys student wins WVSSAC 220 lb wrestling state title
West Virginia University is lifting COVID-19 mask requirements in its classrooms and labs...
West Virginia University lifts mask requirements in classrooms
Ohio’s capital and largest city has dropped its indoor mask mandate as coronavirus cases and...
Ohio’s capital city drops mask mandate as COVID cases fall