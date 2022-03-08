Advertisement

Matt Kimes approved as new Parkersburg High School football coach

By Ryan Wilson
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

During Tuesday’s Wood County Board of Education meeting, former Warren High School head football coach Matt Kimes was approved as the new head football coach for the Parkersburg High School Big Reds.

Kimes leaves Warren after three seasons, in which he oversaw the Warriors’ first ever state playoff appearances.

He replaces Mike Byus, who in five full seasons with Parkersburg won 29 games, and led the Big Reds to four playoff appearances.

Kimes went to Parkersburg High School as a student, and is excited to return to be their head football coach.

“As a former student and player at Parkersburg High School,” Kimes said. “Left for a few years and now coming back to your alma mater, I think is a truly special feeling, and I’m very excited to get started.”

