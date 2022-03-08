Advertisement

New Parkersburg vendor mall opening soon

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A new mall venue is coming for the Parkersburg area.

The “Generations Vendor Mall” on St. Marys Avenue will be opening next week.

The store is a place where people can buy affordable antiques, clothes, decorations, and much more.

The owner, Vanessa Sheppard says that the shop will be offering a lot to the public. With items that are slightly used or made by local small business owners showcasing their work.

“We’ll have lots of home decor. Upscale, refurbished, as well as like I said new items. And really in this market you never know what’s going to be brought in that day. It’s constantly changing,” says Sheppard.

The shop will be opening on March 15 at 10 in the morning, the grand opening event will be on April 1 and 2.

The vendor mall will be open Tuesday through Sunday and people looking to add and sell their work can pay for a setup in the store or outside of it for $25.

