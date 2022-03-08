Obituary: Alvarez, Sally Corley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sally Corley Alvarez of Parkersburg, WV, born on January 21, 1952 went home to be with the Lord on March 7, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Lawrence B. Corley Sr. and Mary Jo Corley of Fairmont, WV.

She is survived by her husband, Terry; her daughter, Maribeth and fiancé Michael; step-grandchildren, Sydney Noland and Pierce Sillaman; step great-grandchildren, Evalyn Donn Sillaman and Hayden Beau Noland; nephew, L.B. Corley III and wife, Monica; great-nephew, L. Blair Corley IV; Aunt Norma Jean Heck and Aunt Janice Corley.

In addition to her parents, Sally was preceded in death by her brother, Lawrence B. Corley, Jr. and wife, Gloria; and her niece Lisa.

A Celebration of Life is being planned and will be announced by Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.