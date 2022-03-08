Advertisement

Obituary: Alvarez, Sally Corley

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Sally Corley Alvarez Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sally Corley Alvarez of Parkersburg, WV, born on January 21, 1952 went home to be with the Lord on March 7, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Lawrence B. Corley Sr. and Mary Jo Corley of Fairmont, WV.

She is survived by her husband, Terry; her daughter, Maribeth and fiancé Michael; step-grandchildren, Sydney Noland and Pierce Sillaman; step great-grandchildren, Evalyn Donn Sillaman and Hayden Beau Noland; nephew, L.B. Corley III and wife, Monica; great-nephew, L. Blair Corley IV; Aunt Norma Jean Heck and Aunt Janice Corley.

In addition to her parents, Sally was preceded in death by her brother, Lawrence B. Corley, Jr. and wife, Gloria; and her niece Lisa.

A Celebration of Life is being planned and will be announced by Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man accused of shooting a West Virginia city councilman and kidnapping his wife and...
Man pleads guilty to shooting councilman, kidnapping others
Matt Kimes was approved as Parkersburg High School's new football coach
Matt Kimes approved as new Parkersburg High School football coach
Solvay to suspend business in Russia
Memorial Bridge closure
Parkersburg Memorial Bridge will be shut down for repairs starting March 15, 2022
Belpre Bridge Closed
UPDATE: Parkersburg-Belpre Bridge reopens

Latest News

Justice David Powers Obit
Obituary: Powers, Justice David
Kellee Anne Pierson Obit
Obituary: Pierson, Kellee Anne
Ava Ledsome Obit
Obituary: Ledsome, Ava
Audrey Cecelia (Joy) Little Obit
Obituary: Little, Audrey Cecelia (Joy)