Obituary: Brown, Donald L. “Don”

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Donald L. “Don” Brown, 91, of Vienna, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born May 6, 1930, in Peewee, WV, the son of the late Reverend Snowden and Lillie Ball Brown.

Don was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He was a member of Wayside Methodist Church where he enjoyed doing work for the Lord and Bible study.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Alice Ann Ayers Brown; his children, David Brown, Dan Brown (Leanne) all of Parkersburg and Kathy Moore (John) of Fleming, OH; grandchildren, Nick Brown of Parkersburg, Megan Barrett (Matt) of Fleming, OH, Heather Moore-Hupp (Stefan) of Berlin, Germany and Johnny Moore of Fleming, OH; and great-grandchildren, Olive, Bradley, Grace and Alice Barrett.

A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Harrisville, WV. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Wednesday at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Wayside United Methodist Church building fund in memory of Don.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.