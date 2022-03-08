Advertisement

Obituary: Brown, Donald L. “Don”

Donald L. “Don” Brown Obit
Donald L. “Don” Brown Obit(none)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Donald L. “Don” Brown, 91, of Vienna, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born May 6, 1930, in Peewee, WV, the son of the late Reverend Snowden and Lillie Ball Brown.

Don was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He was a member of Wayside Methodist Church where he enjoyed doing work for the Lord and Bible study.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Alice Ann Ayers Brown; his children, David Brown, Dan Brown (Leanne) all of Parkersburg and Kathy Moore (John) of Fleming, OH; grandchildren, Nick Brown of Parkersburg, Megan Barrett (Matt) of Fleming, OH, Heather Moore-Hupp (Stefan) of Berlin, Germany and Johnny Moore of Fleming, OH; and great-grandchildren, Olive, Bradley, Grace and Alice Barrett.

A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Harrisville, WV. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Wednesday at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Wayside United Methodist Church building fund in memory of Don.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man accused of shooting a West Virginia city councilman and kidnapping his wife and...
Man pleads guilty to shooting councilman, kidnapping others
Matt Kimes was approved as Parkersburg High School's new football coach
Matt Kimes approved as new Parkersburg High School football coach
Solvay to suspend business in Russia
Memorial Bridge closure
Parkersburg Memorial Bridge will be shut down for repairs starting March 15, 2022
Belpre Bridge Closed
UPDATE: Parkersburg-Belpre Bridge reopens

Latest News

Justice David Powers Obit
Obituary: Powers, Justice David
Kellee Anne Pierson Obit
Obituary: Pierson, Kellee Anne
Sally Corley Alvarez Obit
Obituary: Alvarez, Sally Corley
Ava Ledsome Obit
Obituary: Ledsome, Ava
Audrey Cecelia (Joy) Little Obit
Obituary: Little, Audrey Cecelia (Joy)