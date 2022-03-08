Obituary: Ledsome, Ava

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Ava Ledsome, 83, of Belpre, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Arbors of Marietta.

Ava was born March 22, 1938, in Wood County, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Nora (Longwell) and Harry Morris.

She was a homemaker who loved her family and was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Ava is survived by one son, Jeffrey Ledsome, of Belpre, Ohio; one daughter, Diane (Charles) Kinney, of Lakeland, Florida; two grandchildren, Sondra Ledsome and Courtney (Anthony) Tremblay; one great-grandson, Charles Tremblay; and one sister, Donna (Ron) Heath.

In addition to her parents, Ava was preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow Ledsome; and four brothers, Denzil Morris, Raymond Morris, Woodrow Morris, and Bernard Morris; and two sisters, Violet Polascak and Edith Starkey.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Ledsome family.

