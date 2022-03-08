Obituary: Little, Audrey Cecelia (Joy)

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Audrey Cecelia (Joy) Little, 83, of Parkersburg, WV passed away March 7, 2022.

She was born December 18, 1938, a daughter of the late Rev. Harvey Joy and Tincty (Jenkins) Joy. She was the baby of 12 children.

She is survived by her 4 children: Butch (Denise) Little, Kathy Bonnichsen, Joyce (John) Nichols, Susie (Steve) Burdette, all of Parkersburg; one sister, Ruth Ann (Davey) Collins of Ohio.

She was a Nanny to 11 grandchildren: Alicia (Bill) Hunt, Jessi Little, Pam (Andrew) Murr, Sarah Herrera, Zachary Bonnichsen, Thomas (Kara) Kirl, Johnathon Nichols, Cherie Nichols, Trampus Burdette, Jason Wiseman, Amber (Tom) Silvia; 17 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Tom Little; infant daughter, Brenda Kay Little and one grandson, Denny Nolan; 3 brothers and 7 sisters.

She will always be remembered for her unwavering Faith in God, her faith and her love for her husband and her children and grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday March 12, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service on Saturday.

