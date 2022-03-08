Obituary: Nelson, Randall G.

WIRT COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Randall G. Nelson, born November 21, 1949 of Wirt County, WV passed away March 1, 2022, surrounded by his loving family and with the compassionate care of WVU Camden Clark Medical Center.

Randall was an avid outdoorsman whose favorite hobbies included hunting, fishing, shooting guns, and spending time with his family. Randall retired from Walker Wiremold and was the owner and operator of Nelson’s Gun and Shooting Supplies.

Randall is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Rosemond {Taylor} Nelson, as well as his sister Lisa.

Randall is survived by his wife of 52 years Sue {Cale} Nelson; daughters, Kimberly Cox (Bill), Stephanie Campbell (Mike), April Riffle (Darrell), and Laura Carpenter (Chris); sisters, Margie Powell and Angela Hood (Tommy); grandchildren, Tyler Turner (Samantha), Marrena Valentine (Stevie), Rylee Turner (Austin), Cristena Cox (Ryan Varner), Samuel Simmons (Katie), and Quentin Carpenter (Cami); great-grandchildren, Kymberlyn, Aydrianna, and Bryar Valentine, Weston and Bennett Turner, Ella and Eva Varner, and Baylee Simmons; niece, Holly Mitchell (Mike) and great-nephew, Nelson Mitchell.

Per Randall’s wishes, there will be no funeral services.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society)

