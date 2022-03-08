Obituary: Pearson, Linda Kay

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Linda Kay Pearson, 72, of Parkersburg, WV passed away March 4, 2022 at WVU Medicine Camden Clark.

She was born September 16, 1949, a daughter of the late R.P. “Sam” Greer and Evelyn Garrett Greer.

Linda worked in banking. She worked at the battered women’s shelter for several years toward the end of her life. She loved animals, antiquing, cooking for her family, and the beach. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her sister, Patricia (Gary) Nelson of Ruther Glen, VA; one niece, Rebekah; one nephew, Thomas.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her partner, Dennis Roach.

A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday March 11, 2022 at Sunset Memory Gardens with The Reverend Dr. Gary Nelson officiating. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the local animal shelter.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Pearson family.

