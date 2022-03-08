Obituary: Powers, Justice David

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WTAP) - Justice David Powers was born September 22, 1931 in Cambridge, OH to Justice William “Bus” Powers and Ora Faye (née) Vance Powers.

He was the oldest of 5 children and when his father passed David was only 17 and took over the family business helping his mother raise his younger siblings as he had promised his father. On October 1, 1950 he married Dolores “Dee” Neff. In his younger years he was a brick mason and his work is still on display in the Cambridge area. In 1957 he began his first full time ministry at the invitation of the Coshocton, OH Church of Christ. He served there until he was called to lead the Williamstown, WV church in 1964 where he served 58 years until his death. He preached his final message on Feb. 27, 2022. David was well known and invited to speak on seminars, workshops, gospel meetings and large gatherings across the country where up to 10,000 people would come to hear him preach. He established mission work in India in the 60s and 70s, traveling there many times to preach, establish orphanages, and train native preachers. He was awarded an honorary Doctorate degree from Whites Ferry Rd. School of Preaching in 1977.

David was a wonderful, loving dad, granddad and great granddad and was loved and respected by all his family and hundreds of friends. He passed to be with the God he loved on March 4, 2022 leaving behind a beloved brother, John Powers (Gleneda), a sister-in-law Jean Powers and his 5 children Ed Powers (Barbara); Susan Addis (Stan); Glenda Kodrich (Mike); Vickie Gwin (Pete) and Tom Powers (Ginny). He leaves Grandchildren Christy McCrea; Amy Baugh (Larry); Ashlee Powers; David Powers (Kristine); Jay Addis (Carey); Emily Fiscus (Joshua); Matthew Kodrich (Lori); Annika Miller (Seth); Khara Parsons; Ryan Parsons (Suzanne); Joshua Parsons (Nikita); Justice “Jus” Powers ( Jonae). He leaves behind 20 great grandchildren.

David was preceded in death by the love of his life, Dee Powers, 2 sisters Beverly Shepard and Justine Stanley, a brother Thomas Powers and a brother-in-law Ed Shepard. Also a grandson Benji Powers and great granddaughter Garbriella Parsons.

The family gives special love and thanks to his long time caregiver Sandy Rader who we consider part of our family.

Visitation for David Powers will be Saturday March 12, 2022 from 4 pm – 7 pm at the Williamstown Church of Christ 111 W. 9th St. Williamstown, WV and his “Celebration of Life” will be at the same location on Sunday March 13, 2022 at 10 am.

A private burial will be held in Riverview Cemetery.

