Obituary: Shaffer Sr., Okey Harding

NEW MILTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Okey Harding Shaffer, Sr., 78 of New Milton, WV, died March 5, 2022 at his residence.

He was born Nov. 11, 1943 at Walton, WV, the son of the late Sherman and Ethel Mae Parker Shaffer. Okey worked for the WV Dept. of Highways, Haught’s Drilling and in coal mining. He was Apostolic by faith. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, and spending time with friends.

Okey is survived by sons, David Shaffer of New Milton, Raymond Parker of Cairo and Brandon Newman of Parkersburg; daughters, Alice Shaffer of Gassaway, Cheryl Carlson of Parkersburg, Tara Shaffer of Parkersburg and Joni Ball of Parkersburg; sisters, Roxie McDonld of Shock, Betty Echard Higginbotham of Harrisville and Opal Bailey of Wardensville, WV; thirty grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Parker Shaffer, sons, Okey Shaffer, Jr. and Steven Shaffer; daughter, Norma Keen; grandchildren, Shane McPherson, Danny Parker and Arleen Coe; and sisters Mary Lawson and Ruthie Weatherick.

There will be no services and cremation will take place. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

Raiguel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

