Obituary: Wellspring, Norma

FLEMING, Ohio (WTAP) - Norma Wellspring, 83, of Fleming OH, left to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Her sudden passing leaves a hole in the hearts of her loved ones and the many people she called friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 61 years, Fred Wellspring, on August 25, 2021.

Norma was born on October 26, 1938 in Lowell OH to the late Gilbert and Minnie Ullman. As the 9th of 10 children, Norma came to love the company of family and friends above all else. Her strong faith made her a kind and caring person to both friends and strangers alike. Norma enjoyed music, dancing and laughing at a good joke. Her laugh was joyful and not easily forgotten. Her favorite pastime was caring for her grandchildren and watching them grow up.

Norma was very close with and proud of her two sons, Rick and Kevin Wellspring and their loving wives, Kim and Tammy. Her seven grandchildren and their partners will miss Norma immensely: Adam Wellspring (Suzanne) of Santa Fe NM, Brittany Wellspring (Chad) of Lancaster OH, David Wellspring (Audrianna) of Beverly, Cassie Wellspring of Marietta, Ryan Lambert (Angie), Derek Lambert (Alisha) and Danielle Lambert. Norma was blessed with nine great-grandchildren: Savannah, Ada and Lee Wellspring; Oliver Schantz; Deacon, Ella, Maverik, Bryton and Rowan Lambert. She is survived by two brothers: Bob Ullman (Mary Lou) and Jerry Ullman (Anna), both of Marietta, as well as two special sister-in-laws, Shirley Davis of Marietta and Pamela Creech of Lexington KY.

Norma was retired from 50A Carryout in Fleming and Kmart in Marietta, both jobs she enjoyed because she could mingle with others. She was a long-time member of Marietta Church of Christ and also attended Pinehurst Christian Church. Norma found support and fellowship from her church family, which meant a great deal to her. She was an encouragement to all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Time spent with Norma was cherished and means all the more with her passing. May each moment be an opportunity for us to honor her spirit with our actions.

Per Norma’s request, there will be no calling hours. A Celebration of Life for both Fred and Norma will be held in the near future. Roberts Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online tributes may be made at www.robertsfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.