Advertisement

Ohio’s capital city drops mask mandate as COVID cases fall

Ohio’s capital and largest city has dropped its indoor mask mandate as coronavirus cases and...
Ohio’s capital and largest city has dropped its indoor mask mandate as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to fall.(none)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio’s capital and largest city has dropped its indoor mask mandate as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to fall.

Democrat Andrew Ginther is the mayor of Columbus. He signed city council legislation Monday that eliminates the mask requirement implemented in September as COVID-19 cases spiked, driven by the delta variant.

Ginther says he’s encouraged by the decrease in cases and feels the burden on healthcare workers has been reduced.

Ginther says immunocompromised individuals and those who aren’t vaccinated should consider continuing to wear a mask.

Columbus city schools, Ohio’s largest district, has also dropped its mask mandate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belpre Bridge Closed
UPDATE: Parkersburg-Belpre Bridge reopens
Joslyn “Pookey” Loraine Trent Obit
Obituary: Trent, Joslyn “Pookey” Loraine
Terry Lee Pickens Obit
Obituary: Pickens, Terry Lee
Jeanette Louise Ruddlesden Obit
Obituary: Ruddlesden, Jeanette Louise
Howard Lee (Joe) Little Obit
Obituary: Little, Howard Lee (Joe)

Latest News

A man accused of shooting a West Virginia city councilman and kidnapping his wife and...
Man pleads guilty to shooting councilman, kidnapping others
Solvay to suspend business in Russia
Cody Houser wins West Virginia 220 lb. state title
St. Marys student wins WVSSAC 220 lb wrestling state title
West Virginia University is lifting COVID-19 mask requirements in its classrooms and labs...
West Virginia University lifts mask requirements in classrooms