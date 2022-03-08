Advertisement

Parkersburg Catholic looks to complete undefeated season at State Tournament

Parkersburg Catholic is gearing up for their first round matchup against Buffalo
Parkersburg Catholic is gearing up for their first round matchup against Buffalo
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg Catholic Crusaderettes currently sit at 21-0 after their regional championship victory over Ritchie County, and once again enter the Class AA state tournament as the top seed.

“We’ve put ourselves in a position in which we want to be,” said Marty Vierheller, Parkersburg Catholic head coach. ”Let’s see if we can take advantage of it.”

The Crusaderettes will first match up with Buffalo on Tuesday at 7:15, and while Parkersburg Catholic has goals of winning the whole thing, they know they have to take care of business in Round 1.

Senior Leslie Huffman has had her fair share of tournament experience, and she says the commitment of the Parkersburg Catholic is what can take them far in the tournament.

“Everybody shows up day after day,” Huffman says. “It was really important that we got that work in and everybody showed up every day.”

Parkersburg Catholic came up short in the championship game a season ago against Wyoming East, and while revenge could always play a factor, Coach Vierheller says that his squad is not focused on the past.

“We can’t do anything about what happened last May,” Vierheller said. “All we can focus on is what’s going to happen right now. So I think the mindset first of all is let’s see if we can take care of business Tuesday and then let’s take the next step when it comes.”

