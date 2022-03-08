Advertisement

Parkersburg South wrestler wins back-to-back state titles

Parkersburg South wrestler wins back-to-back wrestling state titles
Parkersburg South wrestler wins back-to-back wrestling state titles(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Gage Weight, Sophomore, wins back-to-back wrestling state championships.

His first championship came in the 145 lb. division and this years championship comes in the 170 lb. division.

Wright has aspirations of winning four state titles in four separate weight classes.

“That’s probably what is going to happen. It will be pretty exciting,” said Wright.

But this doesn’t change his mindset going into seasons. He says the goal is still the same no matter the weight class and that’s to win a state title.

He credits his father, grandmother and girlfriend for helping him become the wrestler and person he is today.

After high school Wright has plans of wrestling in college at schools including but not limited to West Virginia, Iowa, Penn State and Oklahoma St.

He also gains motivation from other wrestlers that he know are working hard as well.

“Basically how I think is there are people out there that are working just as hard as you so you have to keep working and lifting. Keep getting bigger and stronger,” Wright said.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man accused of shooting a West Virginia city councilman and kidnapping his wife and...
Man pleads guilty to shooting councilman, kidnapping others
Matt Kimes was approved as Parkersburg High School's new football coach
Matt Kimes approved as new Parkersburg High School football coach
Solvay to suspend business in Russia
Memorial Bridge closure
Parkersburg Memorial Bridge will be shut down for repairs starting March 15, 2022
Belpre Bridge Closed
UPDATE: Parkersburg-Belpre Bridge reopens

Latest News

Wood County Board of Education honored West Virginia All-State musicians during its regular...
Wood County Schools continues superintendent search; All-State musicians honored during B.O.E. meeting
West Virginia to receive millions in opioid settlement
Parkersburg City Council Opts in to Opioid Settlement Agreement
The Gorham family and chairs of the Women Build stand with the ceremonious shovel at the ground...
Habitat for Humanity of the Mid Ohio Valley holds groundbreaking ceremony for special ‘Women’s Build’ project
Memorial Bridge closure
Parkersburg Memorial Bridge will be shut down for repairs starting March 15, 2022
Rep. McKinley introduces new bill
Rep. David McKinley introduces the “Refuse Putin Act”