Parkersburg South wrestler wins back-to-back state titles

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Gage Weight, Sophomore, wins back-to-back wrestling state championships.

His first championship came in the 145 lb. division and this years championship comes in the 170 lb. division.

Wright has aspirations of winning four state titles in four separate weight classes.

“That’s probably what is going to happen. It will be pretty exciting,” said Wright.

But this doesn’t change his mindset going into seasons. He says the goal is still the same no matter the weight class and that’s to win a state title.

He credits his father, grandmother and girlfriend for helping him become the wrestler and person he is today.

After high school Wright has plans of wrestling in college at schools including but not limited to West Virginia, Iowa, Penn State and Oklahoma St.

He also gains motivation from other wrestlers that he know are working hard as well.

“Basically how I think is there are people out there that are working just as hard as you so you have to keep working and lifting. Keep getting bigger and stronger,” Wright said.

