Registration open for free drinking water testing workshop

By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - A free drinking water workshop is being offered by the Institute of Water Security and Science and the Interdisciplinary Hydrology Laboratory at West Virginia University in Harrisville.

The workshop will be held Saturday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Ritchie County 4-H Camp Large Assembly Hall, 582 4-H Camp Road, in Harrisville.

“It’s important that we have effective drinking water testing programs in West Virginia for many reasons”, said Dr. Jason Hubbart, director of the Institute of Water Security and Science. “One is to bring people peace of mind that the water they’re drinking is safe and secure.”

The workshop will emphasize the importance of safe drinking water and regular drinking water quality testing. Those who participate in the workshop will receive a free drinking water test kit (valued at $165) and the support required to interpret the results.

To register for the workshop, visit https://go.wvu.edu/ritchieworkshop to sign up online. Seating is limited and registration is required to attend.

For more information, please contact Kaylyn Gootman at (304) 293-8851 or Kaylyn.Gootman@mail.wvu.edu.

