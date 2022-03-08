Rep. David McKinley introduces the “Refuse Putin Act”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The bill introduced the thought of banning Russian energy imports.

McKinley says he believes the bill will help regain energy independence.

He says at one point the United States was on the way to becoming an energy independent country. Rep. McKinley says this is what lowered gas prices and created more forms of affordable energy for Americans.

McKinley says achieving energy independence isn’t as far as it seems.

“We were just there two years ago, we were energy independent. It’s not magical it just means go back to where we were, how we were performing under Donald Trump,” said McKinley.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.