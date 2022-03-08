Advertisement

Rep. David McKinley introduces the “Refuse Putin Act”

By Kheron Alston
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The bill introduced the thought of banning Russian energy imports.

McKinley says he believes the bill will help regain energy independence.

He says at one point the United States was on the way to becoming an energy independent country. Rep. McKinley says this is what lowered gas prices and created more forms of affordable energy for Americans.

McKinley says achieving energy independence isn’t as far as it seems.

“We were just there two years ago, we were energy independent. It’s not magical it just means go back to where we were, how we were performing under Donald Trump,” said McKinley.

