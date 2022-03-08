Solvay to suspend business in Russia

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Solvay will suspend its operations in Russia because of the war in Ukraine, company officials said on Monday.

The suspension includes new investments and dividend payments from an independent 50:50 venture known as Rusvinyl.

In addition to halting its operations, Solvay said €1 million from the Solvay Solidarity Fund have been donated to the Belgian and International Red Cross to help civilians affected by the war.

“Solvay is deeply saddened by the loss of life and suffering in Ukraine”, said Ilham Kadri, CEO of Solvay. “Our top priority has been the safety of our colleagues in Ukraine. We are taking action to support the ongoing humanitarian efforts to ease the suffering of those impacted by this crisis.”

Solvay said it will also match employees’ private donations to humanitarian efforts.

You can read more about Solvay’s actions in its news release, here.

