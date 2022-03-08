St. Marys student wins WVSSAC 220 lb wrestling state title

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Cody Houser of St. Marys high school returned to school Monday a state champion.

He defeated Noah Casto of Clay Co. 2-0 to become the West Virginia 220 lb. state champion.

Houser says when he looked at the bracket of 16 he knew he had a favorable draw but knew it wouldn’t be an easy task.

“I knew it wasn’t going to be an easy quick match. I just had to wrestle smart, wrestle my hardest in the best match of the yearand just stay focused the whole time,” said Houser.

But from the beginning of the year he had coaches and teammates telling him this was his year to win it all.

“I was told this whole year by my coaches that this was my year to do it...” Houser said.

When Houser returned to school Monday the school planned a parade led by the band. Students filled the hallways with anticipation as the band, Houser and teammates marched through the two floors of the school.

“They’re all very proud and everybody is excited to see that I came back with a state title and I think it’s pretty cool to see that,” Houser said.

He hopes to defend his state title and one day wrestle with his brother at the collegiate level.

