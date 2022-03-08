West Virginia House adopts version of state budget proposal

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - The West Virginia House of Delegates has passed a state budget proposal that includes personal income tax cuts and the reinstatement of a film tax credit.

The budget passed by the House Tuesday heads back to the Senate, which passed its version last week. The House version includes 10% income tax cuts that have not advanced in the Senate, which also hasn’t fully addressed the film tax credit.

Both chambers have passed 5% pay raises for state workers. On Monday the House tacked on additional $7,450 raises for state police.

The House version includes funding cuts to West Virginia and Marshall universities. Available surplus funding could restore those cuts.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.