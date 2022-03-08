Advertisement

West Virginia House adopts version of state budget proposal

The West Virginia House of Delegates has passed a state budget proposal that includes personal income tax cuts and the reinstatement of a film tax credit.(wvva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - The West Virginia House of Delegates has passed a state budget proposal that includes personal income tax cuts and the reinstatement of a film tax credit.

The budget passed by the House Tuesday heads back to the Senate, which passed its version last week. The House version includes 10% income tax cuts that have not advanced in the Senate, which also hasn’t fully addressed the film tax credit.

Both chambers have passed 5% pay raises for state workers. On Monday the House tacked on additional $7,450 raises for state police.

The House version includes funding cuts to West Virginia and Marshall universities. Available surplus funding could restore those cuts.

