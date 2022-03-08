Advertisement

West Virginia University lifts mask requirements in classrooms

West Virginia University is lifting COVID-19 mask requirements in its classrooms and labs regardless of a person’s vaccination status. The university says the change is effective Tuesday.(West Virginia University (WVU))
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) - West Virginia University is lifting COVID-19 mask requirements in its classrooms and labs regardless of a person’s vaccination status. The university says the change is effective Tuesday.

Last month WVU lifted a mask requirement in most indoor spaces. Active virus cases statewide have fallen below 2,000 for the first time since last July.

Masks will continue to be required through March 18 on university buses and the personal rapid transit system.

Students, staff and visitors in designated areas of the Health Sciences Center where patient care services are provided also will be required to continue wearing masks.

