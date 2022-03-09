Advertisement

Academic Achiever of the Week: Claudia Church

By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Claudia Church is a senior at Belpre High School with a GPA of 4.3. She spoke about how setting the bar high has helped her succeed in the classroom.

“Definitely just my own personal goals. Like I wanted to be valedictorian ever since I knew what that meant. So just kind of that drive to prove to myself that i can do whatever I set my mind too,” said Church.

Church is undecided on where she will continue her education next fall but her top choices are Case Western Reserve University and the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. She shared what she wants to get in to once she decides on a school.

“Eventually I’d like to be a data engineer so I think I am going to study data analytics and do a dual major with some sort of engineering,” said Church.

Church is involved with extracurriculars at school. She is a member of the Marching band. the Pep band, and the Concert band. Church plays in all of these bands because she loves music and especially playing her instrument, the marimba.

Church’s favorite memory of senior year was her experience of making states with the Marching band.

“The last round of competition’s it was a double header that day and we qualified in the morning. That was really cool and then we qualified a second time in the evening. Then just going to State’s it was just a really cool experience seeing all of those bands,” said Church.

Church looks forward to deciding on where she will further her education next fall in the coming weeks.

