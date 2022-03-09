Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: ‘Candy salesman’ sets up armed robbery

Video shows a man with a box of candy knock on the door. From behind him, three armed men appear and enter the home. (Source: KMAX, KOVR, STOCKTON PD, CNN)
By Madisen Keavey
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKTON, Calif. (KOVR/KMAX) - What a California woman thought was an innocent candy salesperson at her front door turned out to be a set up for an armed robbery.

What plays out in a Ring video released by Stockton police is a setup: A young man, posing as a candy salesman, knocks on the door with a box of candy in his arms.

However, police said his act was a lie.

In the video, three men run into frame from behind him and inside the house.

They were armed, according to police, and made the homeowner, a 39-year-old woman, lie on the ground of her home as they robbed her.

“It really makes me scared. Now I’m thinking about moving out of this area,” an unidentified neighbor said.

Her fear was echoed by another neighbor.

“I’m not very happy about it,” James Johnson said. He’s lived in the area for seven years.

He said a crime like this, caught on camera in the middle of a Monday afternoon, is a first.

“It’s bad because ... it hurts the other kids,” he said. “It’s going to hurt the Girl Scouts ... because that’s how they do their business. It’s going to force everything to go online.”

Police released the video hopeful the public may have answers or information about the four men caught on tape.

Neighbors want them found, fearful that they will come back to the area.

“You feel angry, you feel sad, especially for our neighbors that are just really, really nice people,” another unidentified neighbor said.

Copyright 2022 KOVR/KMAX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Kimes was approved as Parkersburg High School's new football coach
Matt Kimes approved as new Parkersburg High School football coach
A man accused of shooting a West Virginia city councilman and kidnapping his wife and...
Man pleads guilty to shooting councilman, kidnapping others
New Parkersburg vendor mall opening soon
New Parkersburg vendor mall opening soon
Memorial Bridge closure
Parkersburg Memorial Bridge will be shut down for repairs starting March 15, 2022
Solvay to suspend business in Russia

Latest News

FILE - A patient holds a vial of insulin during a news conference outside the Olde Walkersville...
Limits on insulin costs revived in push for Senate action
Briana DeSanctis gave out 75 McDonald's cheeseburgers to people throughout Parkersburg
Woman hiking American Discovery Trail stops in Parkersburg to help the homeless
Navy female pilots take to the skies in Virginia Beach.
Female Navy pilots take to skies in Virginia Beach
FILE - Mesa County, Colo., clerk Tina Peters speaks during a rally on Dec. 1, 2021, outside the...
Colorado elections clerk indicted in voting system breach
FILE - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a ceremony marking the start of the...
American freed from Venezuela says his ‘nightmare’ has ended