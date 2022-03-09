Deadline nearing for help with W. Va. home heating bills

CHARLESTON, W. Va (AP) - West Virginia residents have until March 18 to apply for help paying their home heating bills.

To be eligible, households have to meet program guidelines, which take into account income, household size and responsibility for paying the heating bill.

Social Security and veterans income will be excluded for the current application period. The Department of Health and Human Resources says workers can help if there is a heating emergency.

Applications are available online at www.wvpath.org or at the local DHHR offices, Community Action Agencies or senior centers operated by an Area Agency on Aging. Completed applications must be returned to the DHHR office in the applicant’s county of residence.

