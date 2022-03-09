Habitat for Humanity of the Mid Ohio Valley holds groundbreaking ceremony for special ‘Women’s Build’ project

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Habitat for Humanity held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new home for a local family-- and this build has a special meaning on this international women’s day. It’s going to be built entirely by women.

The ceremony was for the Gorham family who will move into the house once it is built.

This family of three women participated in the ceremony while people wrote messages on the “prayer boards” that will be used to build their home.

The Gorhams have helped out on several habitat builds before and said they are extremely grateful for the opportunity to have their own home.

Robin Stewart, Director of Resource Development for Habitat of the Mid Ohio Valley said this is a special project because it is part of habitat’s women build initiative.

Throughout the spring and summer, they expect over 150 women in the MOV to volunteer their time to build the home.

Stewart said they chose today for the groundbreaking because it is international women’s day and this week is also women in construction week.

Sharon Anderson, President and CEO of Williamstown Bank and chair of this woman build project said she has worked on habitat projects for many years and that she is excited to work on this specific project for a local mom and her daughters.

“We’re excited to empower women to build a home for a local family that’s deserving. Habitat is a wonderful organization that gives a hand up to people to allow them to have that dream ownership, of homeownership,” Anderson said.

“We’re just excited to be a part of it. We’re excited to bring women together in our area, especially on international women’s day. It’s exciting to see women come together to do work in our community and we’re just excited to partner with habitat and be a part of it.”

Stewart said there are several sponsors who are making this project possible including the Marietta community foundation and the united way alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Stewart said there are several other sponsors and that they are still looking for more.

They are also holding a fundraiser in hopes of raising $100,000. The money will go towards paying for building materials for the home. Volunteers will start working on the house in may and will continue until the home is complete.

