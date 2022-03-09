Memorial Health System updates visitor policy

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Memorial Health System updates its visitor restrictions to the following:

HOSPITAL LOCATIONS: (Marietta Memorial Hospital, Selby, and Sistersville General Hospitals)

• Visitation for COVID-19 positive patients is restricted to one visitor per patient for a maximum of two hours with exceptions for end-of-life decisions of care.

• Visitation is open 24 hours/day except for Marietta Memorial Hospital’s critical care areas: ICU, 4 North and 4 South. Visitation in these areas is from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. - 7 a.m. Providers reserve the authority to restrict critical care visitation based on patient condition.

• All visitors must be 12 years of age or older.

• All inpatient patients may have two visitors and one may remain with the patient overnight if clinically supported. No overnight visitors are permitted inside patient rooms for critical care areas listed above.

• Women & Newborn Unit patients may have two visitors at a time after birth. During labor, the patient may have at least one visitor. Additional visitors during labor at the discretion of the staff. Siblings under the age of 12 may visit the Women and Newborn Unit.

• The Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit at Selby General Hospital has visitation Monday – Saturday, 4 - 8 p.m. and Sunday, 12 - 7 p.m. for those ages 18 and older only to allow for therapy during the day.

OFF-SITE LOCATIONS: (Physicians Care Express and other clinics)

Patients may have up to two visitors accompany them to their appointment if they meet the above requirements.

Memorial Health System is still requiring face masks to be properly worn at all times while at its facilities, regardless of vaccination status. For additional information on its COVID-19 policies, go to mhsystem.org/coronavirus

