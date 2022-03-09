Obituary: Bibbee, Donald C.

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Donald C. Bibbee, 90, of Vienna, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at his residence.

He was born December 6, 1931, in Murphytown, WV, a son of the late Carl and Dora Barnhouse Bibbee.

Don was a U.S. Navy Veteran and retired after 36 years as a press operator for Ideal Corrugated Box. He also worked for Cook Motor Lines. Don enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and loved meeting and talking to people. He was a member of 36th St. Church of Christ.

He is survived by his children, Nancy Baker of Yukon, OK, Roger Bibbee, Cheryl Bibbee and Rick Bibbee all of Vienna; two sisters, Wilma Ault and Wanda Darnold; one brother, Bernard Bibbee (Pat); grandchildren, Andrew Baker (Christie), Brandon Brown (Jaima), Adam Bibbee (Jocelyn), Braden Bibbee, Chase “C.D.” Bibbee, Rachel Cumberledge, Lacey Carder Coen and Brian Carder; great-grandchildren, Cole, Ava, Sophia, Brody, Claire, Brittany, Ryland, Scarlett and Kaiden; and two great-great-grandchildren, Chloe and Mikenna.

In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his wife, Carol T. Rohrer-Thompson Bibbee; four brothers, Dale, James, Harold and Charles Bibbee; two sisters, Barbara Bibbee and Maxine Alleman; and one grandson, Kurt Baker.

The family would like to give special thanks to Don’s caregiver’s, Lori Coen and Della Polling and the staff of Amedysis Hospice.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna with Pastor Eddie Cooper officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Williamstown, WV. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Monday at the funeral home

