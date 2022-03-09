Obituary: Long, Violet Leora

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - On Tuesday Feb. 22, 2022, Violet Leora Long went to sleep on Earth and woke up in the arms of Jesus. She was born on March 11, 1930, in Marietta OH and lived there for 82 years before moving to Tallahassee to live with her daughter Debbie and her husband Cliff Caudill.

Violet attended Marietta High School,. She was a rural delivery for Marietta Times and later owned and operated Klothers Kloset Consignment Shop on Greene Street for several years. She was affiliated with Marietta Bible Center and a member of Pioneer Baptist Church.

On September 30, 1948, Violet married Edward Eugene Long who preceded her in death on June 25, 1987. She is survived by her children: Edward Eugene Long, Jr. (Gretchen) of Marietta, April Ayoub Crawford (Bob) of Tallahassee, Fl, Deborah Lynn Caudill (Cliff) of Tallassee, Gay Annette Philobes of Peoria, AZ, Jay Allen Long (Kay) of Marietta, Brian Wayne Long of Newnan, GA; 17 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and sister Ellie Ross of Frazeysburg, OH.

Preceding her in death are her parents, John Jago Turrill and Clara Bell Adams Turrill, brothers: Norman, Glen, and Delmer Turrill, sisters, Ruby Barr and Mazie Harris.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday (Mar. 12) at 2:00 pm at McClure-Schafer-Lankford with burial in East Lawn Memorial Park.

Family will greet friends before the service on Saturday from 1 until 2. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

