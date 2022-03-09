Obituary: McCoy, Larry R.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Larry R. McCoy, 77, of Parkersburg, West Virginia passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022 surrounded by his family.

He was born in Parkersburg on August 25, 1944, a son of the late Forest D. and Eva C. Silkett McCoy.

Larry had worked in the newspaper business in the press room. He enjoyed wood working and making jewelry and he loved to fish and spend time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by three daughters, Brenda Daniels, Wendy Tanner and Luella Belt (Rick); one son, Larry A. McCoy (Will); three grandchildren, Samantha Belt, Anna Marie McCoy and Jamie McCoy; one sister; and three brothers.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Janey McCoy; son-in-law, Teddy Tanner; granddaughter, Christina Belt; and great-grandchild, Baby Tanner.

There will be no public visitation or service. Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

For those wishing to extend words of comfort or to share a memory, please visit vaughankimes.com.

