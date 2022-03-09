Obituary: McPherson, Benny G.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Benny G. McPherson, 88, of Parkersburg. W.Va. died peacefully at his home on Monday, March 7, 2022.

He was born July 9, 1933 in Smithville, Ritchie County, W.Va., a son of the late Earl and Lucille Freed McPherson.

Benny was a US Army veteran. He was a residential builder and developer. Benny used his construction skills to build churches on his many mission trips to Kenya, Africa with World Gospel Mission. He was a member of Celebration Center and recently had been faithfully attending Red Hill United Methodist Church where he grew up.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Steven R. and Lajuana S. McPherson and his daughter, Sharon K. “Sherry” Altman, all of Parkersburg; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Regina Headlee of Parkersburg; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Benny was preceded in death by his wife, Olive Norene Robinson McPherson in 2006; a brother Bernard E. McPherson; a sister, Roberta Clark; and his son-in-law, Martin Altman.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, March 13, 2022 at the Vaughan-Kimes Funeral Home, 521 – 5th Street, Parkersburg. Pastor Mary Zimmer will officiate and interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 3 – 5 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. Saturday and one hour prior to services Sunday at the funeral home.

For those considering an expression of sympathy, memorials may be made to a missionary of the donor’s choice.

