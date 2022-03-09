Advertisement

Obituary: Reaser, Lloyd S.

By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Lloyd S. Reaser, 67, of Vienna passed away February 25, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born on December 15, 1954, in Ritchie County, WV the son of the late Ralph and Virgie Fox Reaser.

Lloyd had worked as a welder for over thirty years before retiring.  He was a hard-working family man who loved his children and grandchildren.  He always enjoyed his Diet Coke and Mr. Bee Barbeque chips.

Lloyd is survived by his children Michael Reaser, Jared Reaser, Belinda Sampe, Robert Reaser, grandchildren Orion, Trent, Ashley, Zoey, Allie, and several brothers and sisters.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

