Obituary: Reid, Russell L.

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Russell L. Reid, 91, of Marietta, died Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Harmar Place. He was born in Licking County, OH on August 15, 1930, to Walter L. and Evelyn E. Morrison Reid.

Russ graduated from Newark High School, Newark, OH, in 1950, then enlisted in the United States Naval Air Corps during the Korean War, having served in Japan and Korea and was honorably discharged in 1952. He went on to attend many banking schools, including Rutgers University Graduate School of Banking.

He was a former President and Chairman of the Board of Bank One, SEO, Marietta, Central Trust Company N.A., Citizens National Bank, Chase Bank, SEO and PNC Bank of Marietta. Russ served on Marietta Memorial Hospital Board and the Parent Corporation as a member and Chairman. He was an Endowment Fund member of the Betsey Mills Club. He also served on the Advisory Council of Economics, Management and Accounting Dept. of Marietta College. Russ was a member and a past President of the Noon Rotary Club of Marietta, and member of Glenwood Retirement Community Board since its beginning. He also served on many non-profit organizations.

On August 23, 1953, Russ married his high school sweetheart, Anna Lou Harris Reid. They are the parents of Michael L. (Kelly) Reid and Ronald W. (Amy) Reid. He is survived by Anna, Michael, and Ronald, as well as eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Russ was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, James E. Reid.

Abiding with his wishes, cremation was observed. A memorial service celebrating Russ’s life will be announced later this week. Memorial gifts may be directed to The Marietta Noon Rotary Club: Polio Plus, P.O. Box 1138, Marietta, OH 45750 or to a cause of donor’s choice. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Marietta.

