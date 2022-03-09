Obituary: Spaulding, David Joe

LITTLE HOCKING, Ohio (WTAP) - David Joe Spaulding, age 62, of Little Hocking, Ohio passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at his residence.

He was born June 10, 1959 at Edwards AFB, Edwards, California, a son of Bobby Spaulding and the late JoAnn Carter Spaulding.

David is an Army Veteran, who loved nature and walking in the woods. He was a construction worker by trade. He loved animals, especially dogs.

He survived by his beloved partner of 34 years Mona Arnold; a daughter, Audra Spaulding of Little Hocking; One brother, Steve Spaulding (Cyndi) of Harrisville, WV. and One sister, Debra Spaulding (Keith Yearout), of Malta FL.

He leaves behind the family pets Mya and Arlo, who watched over him through the end and his special friend “Baby” Little One.

Per the family’s request, there will be no services at this time.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre, is honored to serve the Spaulding family.

