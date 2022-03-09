Advertisement

Obituary: Spaulding, David Joe

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
David Joe Spaulding Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE HOCKING, Ohio (WTAP) - David Joe Spaulding, age 62, of Little Hocking, Ohio passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at his residence.

He was born June 10, 1959 at Edwards AFB, Edwards, California, a son of Bobby Spaulding and the late JoAnn Carter Spaulding.

David is an Army Veteran, who loved nature and walking in the woods. He was a construction worker by trade. He loved animals, especially dogs.

He survived by his beloved partner of 34 years Mona Arnold; a daughter, Audra Spaulding of Little Hocking; One brother, Steve Spaulding (Cyndi) of Harrisville, WV. and One sister, Debra Spaulding (Keith Yearout), of Malta FL.

He leaves behind the family pets Mya and Arlo, who watched over him through the end and his special friend “Baby” Little One.

Per the family’s request, there will be no services at this time.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre, is honored to serve the Spaulding family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Kimes was approved as Parkersburg High School's new football coach
Matt Kimes approved as new Parkersburg High School football coach
A man accused of shooting a West Virginia city councilman and kidnapping his wife and...
Man pleads guilty to shooting councilman, kidnapping others
New Parkersburg vendor mall opening soon
New Parkersburg vendor mall opening soon
Memorial Bridge closure
Parkersburg Memorial Bridge will be shut down for repairs starting March 15, 2022
Solvay to suspend business in Russia

Latest News

Donald C. Bibbee Obit
Obituary: Bibbee, Donald C.
Russell L. Reid Obit
Obituary: Reid, Russell L.
Larry R. McCoy Obit
Obituary: McCoy, Larry R.
Sandra “Sandy” Lyon Clarke Obit
Obituary: Clarke, Sandra “Sandy” Lyon