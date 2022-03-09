Obituary: White, James Ray

CHLOE, W.Va. (WTAP) - James Ray White, 73, of Chloe, went to be with the Lord on March 5, 2022, after a short illness. He was born on January 26, 1949, to the late Christina White Stone and Adrian White. He grew up in the small town of Hewitt. His family moved to Ripley where he graduated from Ripley High in 1966. He went on to West Virginia State where he graduated with a 2-year degree.

Jim, as he was known to most, did many things in his long life. He was an Airforce Veteran. He drove many years for Chemical Leaman Tank Lines where he retired. He was a part of the West Fork Volunteer Fire Department for a few years.

Jim was an avid fisherman and enjoyed days on the lake with a good fishing buddy. He also enjoyed woodworking and built gun cabinets, kitchen cabinets, and furniture. He was always up for designing something custom-made to fit the needs of the person he was building it for.

Jim is survived by his wife of 44 years, Bernice White, and children Lora Gene White, Greg Simons, Nicole and husband Keith Hopkins, and Debby and husband Bobby Toppings. His grandchildren include Cameron Simons, Reese Clover, Morgan Clover, Gina Toppings, and Zeke Toppings. He also had a few great-grandchildren. Jim has one surviving sister Julie and her husband Terry Spencer. Jim was proceeded in death by his parents Christina White Stone and Adrian White.

He will be laid to rest at the Jarvis Cemetery on Walker Rd. Due to Covid-19 no services will be held at this time. Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, is handling arrangements for Mr. White. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

