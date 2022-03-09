Advertisement

One lane closed in Washington County due to rockslide

WTAP News @ - One lane closure on SR 821 due to rockslide
By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, one lane of SR 821 is closed between SR 145 and Mills Firehouse Lane due to a rockslide.

It was reported this morning that smaller rocks were coming down at the location and there is a bigger rock overhanging.

ODOT Public Information Officer, Ashley Rittenhouse, said crews were concerned this rock could come down so that was the reason for the lane closure.

According to Rittenhouse, they are working on getting the rock removed as quickly as possible but there is no timetable for when it will happen.

Despite the lane closure, drivers can still use the road ways as traffic is being maintained with temporary signals.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Kimes was approved as Parkersburg High School's new football coach
Matt Kimes approved as new Parkersburg High School football coach
A man accused of shooting a West Virginia city councilman and kidnapping his wife and...
Man pleads guilty to shooting councilman, kidnapping others
New Parkersburg vendor mall opening soon
New Parkersburg vendor mall opening soon
Memorial Bridge closure
Parkersburg Memorial Bridge will be shut down for repairs starting March 15, 2022
Solvay to suspend business in Russia

Latest News

Briana DeSanctis gave out 75 McDonald's cheeseburgers to people throughout Parkersburg
Woman hiking American Discovery Trail stops in Parkersburg to help the homeless
Memorial Health System updates visitor policy
Claudia Church AAOTW
Academic Achiever of the Week: Claudia Church
WTAP News @ Noon - AAOTW Claudia Church
WTAP News @ Noon - AAOTW Claudia Church
Republican Sen. Robert Karnes said he has a problem when ``Bette Midler qualifies for millions...
W.Va. senator worries film tax credit could aid Bette Midler