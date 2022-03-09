One lane closed in Washington County due to rockslide

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, one lane of SR 821 is closed between SR 145 and Mills Firehouse Lane due to a rockslide.

It was reported this morning that smaller rocks were coming down at the location and there is a bigger rock overhanging.

ODOT Public Information Officer, Ashley Rittenhouse, said crews were concerned this rock could come down so that was the reason for the lane closure.

According to Rittenhouse, they are working on getting the rock removed as quickly as possible but there is no timetable for when it will happen.

Despite the lane closure, drivers can still use the road ways as traffic is being maintained with temporary signals.

