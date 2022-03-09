Parkersburg City Council Opts in to Opioid Settlement Agreement

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg City Council dealt with money matters in Tuesday evening’s regular session.

Council voted to approve the Opioid Settlement memo of understanding, to administrate funds received from pharmaceutical manufacturers and others, as the settlements begin to occur.

West Virginia opted out of the initial plan as it would have provided the smallest amount of funds for the station that has been hit the hardest by the opioid epidemic.

Council also approved a budge revision allowing for even more money to be available for the re-construction of Southwood Pool and stormwater infrastructure maintenance.

And finally, Council declared March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.

