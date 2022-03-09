Advertisement

Parkersburg Memorial Bridge will be shut down for repairs starting March 15, 2022

WTAP News @ 10
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -The Parkersburg Memorial Bridge will close temporarily as the full rehabilitation process begins. The bridge will be closed to traffic when construction starts on Tuesday, March 15 and will reopen in approximately 45 days.

A full examination of the current bridge deck and steel superstructure is needed. This requires a total bridge closure. Full-scale rehabilitation of the structure will result in a modernized bridge with a minimum service life of 50 years. Bridge improvements will include:

  • New paint and coating system
  • Complete deck removal and replacement
  • Replacement of existing bridge parapet handrail
  • Replacement of bearing pads, steel bearing rehabilitation, and other steel superstructure repairs
  • Concrete pier and column repairs
  • New LED roadway and decorative changeable colored lighting
  • Repaved and improved bridge roadway approaches

The full rehabilitation project is expected to be completed in October 2023.

