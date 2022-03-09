Parkersburg Memorial Bridge will be shut down for repairs starting March 15, 2022

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -The Parkersburg Memorial Bridge will close temporarily as the full rehabilitation process begins. The bridge will be closed to traffic when construction starts on Tuesday, March 15 and will reopen in approximately 45 days.

A full examination of the current bridge deck and steel superstructure is needed. This requires a total bridge closure. Full-scale rehabilitation of the structure will result in a modernized bridge with a minimum service life of 50 years. Bridge improvements will include:

New paint and coating system

Complete deck removal and replacement

Replacement of existing bridge parapet handrail

Replacement of bearing pads, steel bearing rehabilitation, and other steel superstructure repairs

Concrete pier and column repairs

New LED roadway and decorative changeable colored lighting

Repaved and improved bridge roadway approaches

The full rehabilitation project is expected to be completed in October 2023.

