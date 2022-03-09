W. Va. lawmakers OK changes to judicial special elections

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Legislature has passed a bill that would allow a pending West Virginia Supreme Court appointee to remain on the bench.

The Senate approved the bill Tuesday. The House of Delegates, which passed the bill last month, agreed Wednesday to a Senate technical change.

The bill is in response to the February resignation of Justice Evan Jenkins. A judicial commission will recommend candidates to be appointed to replace Jenkins, whose term ends in 2024.

When a judge resigns, state law calls for a special election if their term had at least two years remaining.

The bill would extend that parameter to at least three years.

