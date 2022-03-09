Advertisement

West Virginia teen to be tried as adult in killing of his family

A West Virginia teen accused of killing four family members will be tried as an adult.
A West Virginia teen accused of killing four family members will be tried as an adult.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W. Va.(AP) - A West Virginia teen accused of killing four family members will be tried as an adult.

The ruling involving 17-year-old Gavin Smith by Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Kenneth Ballard on Tuesday means he could get a longer sentence if convicted of first-degree murder.

Smith was 16 and his girlfriend was 17 when they were arrested in the December 2020 killings of his mother, stepfather and two younger brothers at their home in Elkview.

Rebecca Lynn Walker pleaded guilty to helping him hide after the slayings and was sentenced as an adult to 10 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Kimes was approved as Parkersburg High School's new football coach
Matt Kimes approved as new Parkersburg High School football coach
A man accused of shooting a West Virginia city councilman and kidnapping his wife and...
Man pleads guilty to shooting councilman, kidnapping others
New Parkersburg vendor mall opening soon
New Parkersburg vendor mall opening soon
Memorial Bridge closure
Parkersburg Memorial Bridge will be shut down for repairs starting March 15, 2022
Solvay to suspend business in Russia

Latest News

Briana DeSanctis gave out 75 McDonald's cheeseburgers to people throughout Parkersburg
Woman hiking American Discovery Trail stops in Parkersburg to help the homeless
Memorial Health System updates visitor policy
Claudia Church AAOTW
Academic Achiever of the Week: Claudia Church
WTAP News @ Noon - AAOTW Claudia Church
WTAP News @ Noon - AAOTW Claudia Church
Republican Sen. Robert Karnes said he has a problem when ``Bette Midler qualifies for millions...
W.Va. senator worries film tax credit could aid Bette Midler