Woman hiking American Discovery Trail stops in Parkersburg to help the homeless

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -A woman from Maine who is hiking from Delaware to California was in Parkersburg today and is headed into Ohio tomorrow. But she’s not just passing through towns that she comes across on her journey- she’s leaving a lasting impact wherever she goes, including Parkersburg.

“I just really walk walking,” laughed Briana DeSanctis.

DeSanctis is all smiles and laughs because she’s doing what she loves. She’s on a mission to be the first woman to solo hike the American Discovery Trail-a trail that is over 6,800 miles long and stretches from the coast of Delaware to the coast of California.

“I know that I have the mental capacity to take on something of this magnitude and I know I have the physical capacity to do it as well. So, might as well do it to inspire other people,” DeSanctis said.

“I feel like at this point it takes a lot more to get your point across nowadays than it did before. So, I’m just gonna keep hiking until I get everyone’s attention and start inspiring people.”

While she said she hopes her journey inspires others to take on hard challenges in their own lives, she said she also aims to help out people in each town she travels through.

While in Parkersburg, she donated 75 McDonald’s burgers to people at the Latrobe Street Mission, and several other organizations in town.

“These people that we are feeding today are super thankful, super friendly, they shook my hand. I was just super happy to have that experience and connect with these people and let them know what I’m doing,” DeSanctis said.

“Here we are, we have young men and women who are sitting here...I’m handing you a cheeseburger and telling you I’m walking across America. These people are inspired and I hope that they are because I was super thankful to have them there and I was inspired by their kindness as well.”

DeSanctis said she also likes to stop in local VFWs to talk with veterans and learn about their time served and about the community they live in. She said she hopes to relay what she learns from being on the trail and from meeting people across the country to others in her very own book.

“After this trail we might be talking about going on a book tour to sell my book and be giving presentations and speaking in schools. I’d like to be doing that along the trail as well,” she said.

No matter if it’s in a classroom, or under a bridge, DeSanctis said she hopes she can simply encourage others to be kind to one another and to embrace any challenges that life may have in store.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.